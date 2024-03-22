Ault Alliance’s Subsidiary, Sentinum, Announces Its Montana Bitcoin Mining Site will be Operational and Mining by the End of March 2024

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company ("Ault Alliance,” or the "Company”), announced today that its new data center in Montana, operated by its wholly owned subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc. ("Sentinum”) had 10 Antbox mobile mining containers delivered and set this week and expects another 26 Antbox mobile mining containers to be delivered over the next few months. Sentinum is completing the process to energize the site, which is expected to be finalized next week. The first couple of miners have been shipped to the facility and will be installed and begin mining Bitcoin by the end of March 2024. Sentinum anticipates shipping at least 1,000 miners a month to the Montana data center starting in April 2024, until capacity is reached.

Sentinum’s new facility in Montana initially boosts its power capacity by 10MWs, and with the second site in Montana that is expected to be built out later this year, has a capacity of approximately 20MWs, with the potential for further expansion. Sentinum believes that the capacity of the Montana sites can be significantly expanded and has begun an electrical load study in collaboration with the local utility to explore potential power upgrades. Sentinum anticipates expanding the capacity at Montana to the extent possible, after determination of the completed load study, subject to additional funding.

William B. Horne, Chief Executive Officer of Ault Alliance, stated, "Sentinum continues to work on improving operations and will begin transferring machines from its Michigan site to its Montana data center. This shift of machines to our Montana site will allow us to focus on expansion at our Michigan site to support the rapid growth of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence ("AI”) use cases. The Michigan facility, which features redundant, geographically diverse, fiber optic connectivity from multiple carriers and significant power expansion capabilities, was designed to meet the demands of AI computing and it was always our intention that the Michigan site would have minimal exposure to our mining operations. We thank the Sentinum team for its efforts in executing on this key strategic plan.”

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries, and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.Ault.com.

