Ault Alliance’s Subsidiary, Sentinum, Completes Unit Testing for High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company ("Ault Alliance,” or the "Company”), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc. ("Sentinum”) has successfully completed unit testing on critical infrastructure components necessary to meet the power demands of high-performance computing ("HPC”) and artificial intelligence ("AI”) applications.

Sentinum is now fully prepared to deploy and provide support for enterprise-class servers and storage devices through its subsidiary, Alliance Cloud Services, LLC. These services will be delivered from Sentinum’s state-of-the-art data center, located within a 617,000 square foot facility on a 34.5 acre site in southern Michigan. Positioned strategically near power production sites, the Michigan data center has a current capacity of approximately 28MWs of power that is energy efficient, with the potential for future upgrades to reach approximately 300MWs.

William B. Horne, Chief Executive Officer of Ault Alliance, expressed, "This marks another crucial step in our strategy to diversify the offerings available through our Michigan data center. While Bitcoin mining remains a core focus for Sentinum, our adaptability positions us to seize growth opportunities within the broader data center market.”

Sentinum’s goals includes further expansion into non-mining data center services through systematic, success-driven investments in additional infrastructure and computing equipment. This expansion would be expected to support the rapid growth of HPC and AI use cases. Sentinum plans to work with third parties to include various hardware components from suppliers like Nvidia and AMD in computing configurations capable of addressing multiple HPC and AI infrastructure requirements.

Milton "Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated, "We aim to provide a range of service options tailored to our customers’ needs, rather than a singular, one-size-fits-all solution.” Additionally, Sentinum plans to offer colocation and hosting services to enterprise clients and large-scale cloud service providers (often referred to as "hyperscalers”) with significant power density needs.

Sentinum has not entered into agreements to expand the power capacity at the Michigan data center. The ability to expand is subject to several factors including, but not limited to, its ability to acquire financing on acceptable terms, the ability of Sentinum to expand the facility’s infrastructure, entering into the service delivery agreement with the power company as well as purchasing and installing transformers, step-down units, switches, and cables.

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries, and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.Ault.com.

