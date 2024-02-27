|
27.02.2024 14:30:00
Aurinia to Participate in Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences during the month of March:
- TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference taking place March 4 - 6, 2024, at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA. Aurinia management will host one-on-one meetings with investors and will participate in a fireside chat and Q&A session on Tuesday, March 5, from 1:30-2:00 PM Eastern Time. A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor section of Aurinia’s website, which can be found here.
- Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference taking place March 11-13, 2024, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Aurinia management will host one-on-one meetings with investors and will participate in a fireside chat and Q&A session on Tuesday, March 12, from 8:40 – 9:10 AM Eastern Time. The session will not include a webcast.
About Aurinia
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated to the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. The Company’s head office is in Edmonton, Alberta, its U.S. commercial office is in Rockville, Maryland. The Company focuses its development efforts globally.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240227383351/en/
|
|
Analysen zu Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc
