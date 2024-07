Aurora Cannabis Is Having a Good Year in 2024. Has It Turned Its Business Around?

To say Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) has faced some challenges over the years would be a huge understatement. The once-leading cannabis producer in the Canadian marijuana industry is now a shell of its former self. Instead of acquiring large cannabis companies, it's been focusing on more modest opportunities and markets. And to some extent, it has been working. The company's earnings numbers look better, it's generating more cash flow, and there's reason for a bit of optimism. Investors certainly see a reason to be more bullish -- year to date, Aurora 's stock is up an impressive 29%. Has the company truly turned things around, and can it finally be a safe time to invest in the business?Aurora and many cannabis companies in Canada have been focusing on improving their financials in recent years, now that growth has slowed in the market. Two key numbers for investors to focus on are net income and free cash flow.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool