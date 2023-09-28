Australian Workplaces Go Digital to Meet New Demands

Australian enterprises are turning to flexible digital workplace services as they reconfigure workplace environments to increase agility and productivity, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work (Workplace) – Services report for Australia finds that a significant percentage of Australian organizations are implementing hybrid work models in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. To achieve an ideal balance of in-office, at-home and hybrid work, they are seeking tools and services that simplify collaboration and communication across distributed teams for the best possible employee experience (EX).

"The workplace of the future is hyper-personalized for creativity and purpose in work,” said Jason McAuliffe, workplace experience lead for ISG Asia Pacific. "Australian companies are willing to embrace digital technologies, especially AI, to create work environments that allow both employees and organizations to perform at their best.”

A wide range of factors, including AI, advanced connectivity, cloud computing and geopolitical and economic pressures, are likely to force a major change in workplace solutions and services in the next few years, the report says. In Australia, the pandemic accelerated digitalization, making a permanent impact on workplaces. One effect of the rise in remote work in Australia has been large-scale migration from apartments in cities and inner suburbs to homes on the outskirts. This adds to the need for digital collaboration tools and is even causing some enterprises to establish smaller offices closer to where employees live.

Australian enterprises are also focused on staff retraining as a high priority for EX, ISG says. The current skills of many Australian employees are mismatched with future requirements, which are expected to include creativity, critical thinking and technological skills.

In Australia and other regions, the requirements for workplace support services have changed significantly in the last few years, expanding from just cost reduction to providing a consumer-grade experience to internal IT users, the report says. Enterprises are seeking to reduce user effort by providing proactive, personalized support across multiple channels.

Automation and contextual AI have reduced companies’ dependence on voice by enabling automated chatbots and other virtual assistance tools, the report says. Now, generative AI offers the possibility of using large language models to improve support productivity and ticket resolution based on AI recommendations, even enabling zero-touch resolution.

"Australian enterprises recognize that generative AI is likely to shape the future of work in important ways,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Service providers can help them tap into new capabilities for maximum return on investment.”

The report also examines other workplace trends in Australia, including an increasingly crowded market for digital EX management platforms and enterprises’ continued strong focus on sustainability.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work (Workplace) – Services report for Australia evaluates the capabilities of 30 providers across three quadrants: Employee Experience (EX) Transformation Services, Managed Workplace Services – End-User Technology, and Digital Service Desk and Workplace Support Services.

The report names Datacom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCLTech, Infosys, Kyndryl, TCS, Telstra and Unisys as Leaders in all three quadrants. Wipro is named as a Leader in two quadrants, and Capgemini and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Lenovo is named as a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants. Wipro is named as a Rising Star in one quadrant.

A customized version of the report is available from Lenovo.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work (Workplace) – Services report for Australia is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

