NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
26.10.2022 13:08:01

Automatic Data Processing Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $779.0 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $700.5 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $775.4 million or $1.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $4.22 billion from $3.83 billion last year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $779.0 Mln. vs. $700.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.87 vs. $1.65 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.79 -Revenue (Q1): $4.22 Bln vs. $3.83 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Automatic Data Processing Inc.mehr Nachrichten