AutoNation Aktie

AutoNation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 880953 / ISIN: US05329W1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
31.10.2025 21:09:07

AutoNation Approves Additional $1 Bln For Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - AutoNation, Inc. (AN), one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States, Friday said that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $1 billion of AutoNation's common stock.

"Our strong performance and consistent cash flow generation continue to support strategic investments in growth and shareholder returns," said Mike Manley, Chief Executive Officer of AutoNation. "This additional $1 billion share repurchase authorization reflects our continued confidence in AutoNation's performance and long-term strategy."

Year-to-date through October 30, 2025, AutoNation repurchased 3.0 million shares for an aggregate purchase price of $576 million or $189 per share. With the increased authorization, AutoNation has approximately $1.28 billion total Board authorization remaining for share repurchases as of October 30, 2025.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AutoNation Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AutoNation Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AutoNation Inc. 172,55 -0,09% AutoNation Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsen in Fernost ziehen an
An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten geht es am Montag nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen