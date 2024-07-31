AutoNation Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $130.2 million, or $3.20 per share. This compares with $272.5 million, or $6.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $162.5 million or $3.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% to $6.480 billion from $6.890 billion last year.

AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $130.2 Mln. vs. $272.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.20 vs. $6.02 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.480 Bln vs. $6.890 Bln last year.