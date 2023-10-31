|
31.10.2023 08:00:07
Availability of results
|
Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T)
AVAILABILITY OF THE ABRIDGED AUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE
YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
The Board of Directors of Grit announce that the Company’s abridged audited consolidated results for the year ended 30 June 2023 have been published and can be viewed on the Company’s website (https://grit.group/investor-relations/financial-results/).
Further, the Company’s Integrated Annual Report 2023 is available today, Tuesday 31 October 2023, to view and download on the Company's website at: https://grit.group/investor-relations/financial-results/
By Order of the Board
31 October 2023
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
NOTES:
Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African woman led real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.
The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.
The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR)).
Further information on the Company is available at http://grit.group.
Directors: Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer)*, Leon van de Moortele (Chief Financial Officer)*, David Love+, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+, Cross Kgosidiile and Lynette Finlay+.
(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)
Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited
Registered address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP
UK Transfer secretary: Link Asset Services Limited
SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd
Mauritian sponsoring broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd
This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rules 15.24 and 15.36A and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GG00BMDHST63
|Category Code:
|ACS
|TIDM:
|GR1T
|LEI Code:
|21380084LCGHJRS8CN05
|Sequence No.:
|281489
|EQS News ID:
|1760989
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.23
|Availability of results (EQS Group)
|
09.10.23
|Notice of full year results and investor presentation (EQS Group)
|
05.10.23
|Committee Changes (EQS Group)
|
28.09.23
|PDMR transfers (EQS Group)
|
12.09.23
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
26.07.23
|Acquisition of controlling interest of Gateway Real Estate African Limited ('GREA') and African Property Development Managers Limited ('APDM') (EQS Group)
|
22.06.23
|Sale of remaining interest in Letlole La Rona Limited (EQS Group)
|
05.06.23
|Grit Real Estate Income Group: Research Note (EQS Group)