Avnet Aktie

Avnet für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850355 / ISIN: US0538071038

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.01.2026 18:18:04

Avnet Stock Rises Despite Decline In Q2 Net Income

(RTTNews) - Avnet, Inc. (AVT), Wednesday announced its second quarter financial results, reporting net income of $61.7 million, or $0.75 per share, compared to $87.3 million, or $0.99 per share, in the prior year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings rose 20.7 percent, to $1.05 per share from last year's $0.87 per share.

Analysts, on average, estimated earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Operating income declined to $146.2 million, down 5.9 percent from $155.3 million in the earlier year.

For the quarter, sales increased 11.6 percent, to $6.318 billion from $5.663 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects sales of $6.20 to $6.50 billion, and adjusted earnings of $1.20 to $1.30 per share for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Analysts, on average, see earnings of $1.2 per share, and revenue of $5.85 billion for the next quarter.

Currently, AVT is climbing 11.29 percent, to $58.63 on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Avnet Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Avnet Inc.

mehr Analysen