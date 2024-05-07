AV’s Switchblade 600 Selected for Tranche 1 of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Replicator Initiative

AeroVironment’s (AV) Switchblade 600 loitering munition system has been selected for Tranche 1 of the first iteration of the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) Replicator initiative. AV’s Switchblade 600 is a man-portable, extended-range loitering munition system equipped with an anti-armor warhead for engaging larger, hardened targets at greater distances. The first iteration of the Replicator initiative aims to accelerate all-domain, attritable autonomous systems to warfighters at speed and scale.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240507873781/en/

AV’s Switchblade 600 is capable of providing attritable autonomy at scale (Photo: AeroVironment)

The first iteration of the Replicator initiative will field thousands of autonomous systems across multiple domains within the next 18-24 months, as part of the Pentagon's strategy to counter peer adversaries’ rapid military buildup. The initiative will prioritize the fielding of attritable capabilities — affordable uncrewed platforms that allow commanders to tolerate a higher degree of risk in employing these "force multiplying” systems.

"Switchblade 600 is a battle-proven system in full-rate production that can support the DoD’s desire to field thousands of autonomous systems across multiple warfighting domains,” said AV’s SVP of Loitering Munition Systems, Brett Hush.

Equipped with advanced sensors and precision flight control, Switchblade 600 is capable of quick and easy deployment via tube launch and can fly, track and engage non-line of sight targets. Switchblade 600’s patented wave-off and recommit capability allows operators to abort the mission and re-engage as the mission requires.

"Our uncrewed systems, autonomy technology and computer vision software can help achieve multidomain operations in a heavily contested battlespace, at very low costs and high levels of resiliency,” continued Hush. "We have not only invested in the maturation of such disruptive technologies but also the production capability and capacity to produce large volumes at the level of reliability that the U.S. DoD expects.”

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a global leader in intelligent multi-domain robotic systems, uncrewed aircraft and ground systems, sensors, software analytics and connectivity. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Aerovironment delivers actionable intelligence so our customers can proceed with certainty. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain additional contracts; changes in the regulatory environment; the activities of competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; failure to expand into new markets; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology with current products; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240507873781/en/