Global Ports Holding Plc

Awarded preferred bidder status for Casablanca Cruise Port

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to announce that following a public tender process, a majority-owned consortium (the “Consortium”) between GPH (51%), local shareholder, Steya (40%) and Ocean Infrastructures Management (9%) has been awarded preferred bidder status for a 15-year concession agreement with Agence Nationale des Ports (“ANP”), to operate the Casablanca new cruise terminal. The consortium and ANP will now work towards agreeing on the terms of the concession agreement.

Casablanca, Morocco’s largest city, offers cruise passengers a wonderful blend of traditional Moroccan culture and contemporary experiences. It is also the cruise gateway to Rabat and the enchanting Red City of Marrakech, which will soon be within 1.2hrs reach with the new bullet train project, set to be completed before the 2030 FIFA World Cup to be hosted jointly by Morocco, Spain and Portugal. From historic mosques and cathedrals, historical neighbourhoods to relaxing beaches and vibrant promenades, the city offers visitors a wide range of experiences. Located on the Northwest coast of Africa, Casablanca is a key stopover port for Canary Island and West Mediterranean cruises, as well as crossing sailings between Europe and the Caribbean.

Port investment

The cruise port facilities recently underwent a EUR 60 million investment in the cruise port infrastructure. This investment, which was led by ANP, included the construction of a new cruise pier, cruise terminal and maritime station to international standards, significantly increasing the port's capacity. The port is now capable of handling ships up to 350m long and has the cruise port infrastructure to welcome 400k passengers per annum. Casablanca Cruise Port is expected to welcome c150k transit passengers in 2024, rising to c180k passengers in 2025.