AXA Aktie
WKN: 901685 / ISIN: US0545361075
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20.07.2026 17:45:00
AXA accelerates its AI workplace strategy
AXA announces today the large-scale deployment of Microsoft 365 Copilot to its employees across the globe, reinforcing its AI workplace strategy and marking a new milestone in its AI at scale strategy.Three years after the launch of Secure GPT, an internal AI service designed to provide secure LLM access to all AXA employees and business applications, AXA will launch the rollout of Microsoft 365 Copilot progressively across the organization.By natively embedding AI assistance into familiar Microsoft Office tools such as Teams, Outlook, and Word, Microsoft 365 Copilot will help employees enhance their day-to-day productivity and experience by enabling easier execution of daily tasks and seamless collaboration across teams and geographies.This initiative marks a new chapter in AXA's ambition to remain at the forefront of innovation in the insurance industry, empowering its workforce with advanced tools to deliver greater value to customers and a more efficient, fulfilling working experience to employees. By leveraging these technologies to maintain a high degree of service personalization in a secured environment, employees will now be better equipped to respond more effectively to the evolving needs of individual and business clients worldwide.AXA is placing people at the heart of its technology-driven transformation. With this new milestone, the group will accelerate its comprehensive AI upskilling program designed to help employees build practical and ethical AI competencies while encouraging them to maintain human oversight for key decisions.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei AXA SAShs
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