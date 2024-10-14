+++ Investieren leicht gemacht ? mit Kapitalschutz oder Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? Top Picks mit interessantem Chance-Risiko-Profil +++ -w-
14.10.2024 14:51:22

Axiado Partners Jabil To Offer AI-Driven Security And OCP-Compliant Server Solutions

(RTTNews) - Axiado Corp., a leading AI-driven, hardware-anchored platform security solutions company, and manufacturing solutions provider Jabil Inc. (JBL), announced Monday their collaboration to develop AI-driven cybersecurity and Open Compute Project (OCP) compliant server solutions.

The joint solutions, to be demonstrated during the 2024 OCP Global Summit in San Jose, will offer data centers and cloud service providers with scalable, secure, and customizable server platforms that leverage AMD and Intel architectures for unmatched flexibility and performance.

Axiado said the combined strengths of Axiado's AI-driven security technologies and Jabil's expertise in high-performance server design offer powerful options for today's cloud and enterprise environments. The collaboration will enable customers to benefit from robust, hardware-anchored security integrated into modular, future-proof server platforms compliant with OCP standards.

Jabil said the collaboration with Axiado will deliver secure, OCP-compliant server platforms that provide customers with the flexibility to choose AMD or Intel architectures. The customizable, next-generation server platforms will address the evolving demands of cloud infrastructure while prioritizing security and sustainability.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Jabil Circuit Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Jabil Circuit Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Jabil Circuit Inc. 113,10 -0,53% Jabil Circuit Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- DAX mit höchstem Schlusskurs aller Zeiten -- Allzeithochs bei Dow und S&P 500 -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Montag tiefer, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte und neue Rekorde erreichte. Die US-Börsen schlossen teils auf neuen Rekorden. In Asien fanden die Börsen zum Wochenbeginn keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen