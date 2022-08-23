Axway Named a Leader in Latest API Management Solutions Report

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), a leading provider of API management and integration software, is proud to announce that it has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions, Q3 2022, published on August 22, 2022¹.

"We are honored that our customers could share their positive experience with Axway,” says Vince Padua, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Axway. "We feel it’s validation of our open platform vision and our focus on helping businesses extend their APIs further with the right strategy.”

Axway was one of 15 select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its 2022 Forrester Wave™ evaluation, The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions, Q3 2022. In this evaluation of its Amplify API Management Platform, Axway earned the highest scores possible in 12 evaluation criteria, including advanced policy and tooling, analytics and reporting, product vision, and market approach.

The report notes: "API design and publishing is strong, with support for GraphQL, multiple asynchronous protocols, AsyncAPI, and proxy of numerous backend protocols with REST. It has distinctive support for API discovery, consumer onboarding, and analytics collection from third-party gateways paired with good dashboards and reporting.”

According to the report, "Reference customers praise Catalysts, with one calling it an ‘absolute must-have’ service. Customers also praise Axway’s focus on customer success and the product’s scalability.” ¹

"The Amplify platform lets you discover, use, and govern APIs across multiple gateways, vendors, and environments, simplifying adoption and use of APIs. But providing an industry-leading API management solution isn’t enough,” adds Padua. "Just as essential is accompanying our customers in designing an API management strategy that will drive the best results from a company’s investment.”

With Amplify – and with expert guidance from Axway – leading research-driven pharma company Boehringer Ingelheim is generating value through API-powered digital solutions in the cloud.

"Our partnership with Axway means we no longer have to build, manage and maintain thousands of separate interfaces with no flexibility or reusability. We’ve already implemented key initiatives within our human pharmaceuticals and animal health business units to reimagine key business capabilities as API products. These API products are accelerating our digital transformation journey,” said Jon Nyholt, Head of IT EDS Architecture.

"We’re continuing to work closely with Axway Catalysts to refine our approach to API management — and we’re confident that we are building capabilities that will enable us to leap ahead of the pack. We are realizing with the help of Axway Catalysts that we need to focus on adoption efforts beyond technology,” said Siddharth Dixit, head of IT EDS Data and application integration.

Commerzbank is a leading German private and corporate bank with international presence. Powered by Amplify, they are now able to create new business models enabling innovative fintech partnerships.

"Axway has been a great support to us – not only in running an API platform but also in increasing our visibility for potential partners in the digital market,” says Christoph Berentzen, Head of API & Open Banking at Commerzbank.

Click here to view the complete Forrester Wave™ report.

¹The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions, Q3 2022, Forrester Research, Inc., August 22, 2022

About Axway

Axway enables enterprises to securely open everything by integrating and moving data across a complex world of new and old technologies. Axway’s API-driven B2B integration and MFT software, refined over 20 years, complements Axway Amplify, an open API management platform that makes APIs easier to discover and reuse across multiple teams, vendors, and cloud environments. Axway has helped over 11,000 businesses unlock the full value of their existing digital ecosystems to create brilliant experiences, innovate new services, and reach new markets. Learn more at axway.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005690/en/