"Wir fahren nach Berlin. Sie auch? Wählen Sie die besten Zertifikate-Anbieter und gewinnen eine Reise in die Hauptstadt." Ihr Volker Meinel, BNP Paribas-w-
30.09.2024 09:15:00

Azbil to Exhibit at Data Centre World Asia 2024


EQS Newswire / 30/09/2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST

Showcasing Digital Twin Solutions for Smart Data Centre Management

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 September 2024 - Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announced its participation as a Silver sponsor and exhibitor at Data Centre World Asia (DCWA) 2024. Part of Tech Week Singapore, Asia's largest technology event, the 10th anniversary edition is expected to draw over 25,000 attendees at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore on October 9 and 10, 2024. This year, DCWA has doubled in size, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and solutions from the world's leading tech and data center suppliers and solution providers, including Azbil.

542524-Azbil-Social-Media-Banner.png

As a leading company in the automation industry, Azbil aims to strengthen its relationships with key players in the Southeast Asian data centre industry at this influential technology event. Azbil seeks to expand its network, explore further collaborations and increase its market presence across the region.

Azbil will demonstrate its latest Building Automation solutions, with a particular focus on its chiller plant digital twin and intelligent building management system. These innovative technologies enable data center professionals to improve operational performance, ensure reliability, and enhance sustainability by optimizing energy use across data center infrastructures.

Event overview
Event
Data Centre World Asia 2024
Dates
Wednesday, October 9 and Thursday, October 10, 2024
Location
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Basement 2

Booth D10
Registration
https://www.datacentreworldasia.com/VisReg/Azbil2024

(Free registration for Visitor Pass)
Product Showcase
Building Automation

Chiller Plant Digital Twin
  • A virtual replica of the chiller plant in a cyber world to simulate optimization strategies and perform anomaly detection, providing actionable insights for improving chiller plant operations utilizing AI
Intelligent Building Management System
  • A unified open platform that displays real-time information about data center equipment in 3D, helping facility managers quickly grasp equipment location, operating status, and alarms to optimize data center performance

For details, please visit the following website.
www.datacentreworldasia.com

Based on the azbil Group philosophy of "human-centered automation," Azbil is contributing "in series" to the achievement of a sustainable society and continues to build long-term partnerships with customers.
Hashtag: #Azbil

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Azbil Corporation

Azbil Corporation, formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to people's safety, comfort and fulfilment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2024, Azbil employed about 10,000 people worldwide and generated ¥290.9 billion in revenue.

For more information, please visit https://www.azbil.com/.

225647
News Source: Azbil

30/09/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1998169&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Azbil Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Azbil Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Azbil Corp. 1 175,00 -75,70% Azbil Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX volatil -- DAX tiefer -- Shanghai Composite legt kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelt am Montag um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt im Minus notiert. Die Börsen in Fernost finden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen