AZEK's Board Approves $600 Mln Share Repurchase Program Of Its Class A Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Monday, AZEK Co. Inc. (AZEK) announced that its Board has approved the repurchase of up to $600 million of Class A common stock, in addition to the approximately $75 million remaining from a prior authorization.

The company, known for its low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, stated that this initiative allows for repurchasing shares through open market or privately negotiated transactions, structured transactions via investment banking institutions, accelerated share repurchases, or tender offers.