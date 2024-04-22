AZZ Shares Rise In Pre-Market On Upbeat Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of AZZ Inc. (AZZ), a provider of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, were rising more than 3 percent in pre-market on Monday to $77.50, after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of $14.26 million or $0.56 per share, compared with a net loss of $2.54 million or $0.10 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, the company posted earnings of $27.47 million or $0.93 per share, up from $7.63 million or $0.30 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Sales for the quarter grew 8.9 percent to $366.49 million from $336.50 million in the same quarter last year.

On average 5 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters were looking for earnings of $0.70 per share on revenues of $351.67 million for the quarter.

AZZ shares, currently at $74.80, has traded in the range of $34.59 - $82.10 in the last 52 weeks.