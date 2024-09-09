B. Riley Financial Provides Update On Strategic And Financing Initiatives; Shares Climb

(RTTNews) - B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) announced Monday proposed strategic and financing initiatives, including negotiating sale of majority stake in Great American Group at $380 million enterprise value and financing of Brands Portfolio for $236 million.

On the Nasdaq, B. Riley shares were gaining around 10.22 percent to trade at $5.93.

The company said it has entered into exclusive negotiations with a global asset manager to sell a 53% stake in its Appraisal and Valuation Services, Real Estate and Retail, Wholesale & Industrial Solutions businesses, collectively known as Great American Group. The proposed deal currently values the business at a total enterprise value of around $380 million.

Further, the diversified financial services platform entered into a non-binding commitment for a debt financing of the B. Riley and bebe brands businesses. It is expected that the debt financing deal will be effected through a special purpose vehicle collateralized by the brands assets and non-recourse to B. Riley.

If completed, the deal is expected to generate around $236 million of proceeds, which the company plans to use to pay down its senior secured debt. B. Riley acquired the portfolio of brands, excluding bebe and Brookstone, for a total of around $222 million and received $179 million in distributions.

The company noted that both of these proposed transactions are subject to the completion of due diligence and the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements.

There can be no assurance that any such agreements will be executed or that either transaction will be consummated, the firm said.

B. Riley expects these initiatives, if completed, will fortify its balance sheet, thereby better positioning the Company to focus on and invest in its core operating subsidiaries.

B. Riley intends to use the funds received from the potential refinancing of the brands assets, along with proceeds from the potential partial sale of Great American Group, to reduce the amount outstanding debt under its Nomura Senior Secured Credit Agreement to approximately $125 million by the end of 2024.

Further, the company anticipates using cash on hand, combined with proceeds from other asset sales, to repay its outstanding February 2025 Senior Notes.