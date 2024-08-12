B. Riley To Post Loss In Q2; Shares Sink

(RTTNews) - B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) released preliminary second quarter financial results. Net loss for the quarter is expected to be in the range of $435 to $475 million, or $14 to $15 per share.

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-CEO of B. Riley Financial, said: "Our second quarter results were negatively impacted by non-cash losses, the overwhelming majority of which relate to performance of our investment in Franchise Group, Inc. and our Vintage Capital loan receivable, which is primarily collateralized by equity interests in FRG. The substantial write-down during the quarter was driven by a confluence of recent events, including the impact of a meaningfully weaker consumer spending environment on FRG's businesses and its investments."

B. Riley expects to report a non-cash markdown of approximately $330 to $370 million related to its investment in Freedom VCM, the indirect parent entity of FRG, and the Vintage Capital loan receivable.

B. Riley expects filing a Form 12b-25 with the SEC to provide notice of the late filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2024 due to delays experienced in finalizing the valuations of certain of the loans and investments for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Shares of B. Riley are down 25% in pre-market trade on Monday.

