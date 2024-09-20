|
Bachem at Swiss Technology Award 2024 - Industry Innovation with MCSGP
We are delighted to announce that we have reached the final of the Swiss Technology Award 2024!We are proud to share that we have secured one of three coveted spots in the finals in the category of Industry Innovation. The STA is the most important distinction for innovation and technology transfer in Switzerland.Continuous Chromatography – The ticket to the finalsBachem’s recognition as a finalist is driven by our cutting-edge work in continuous chromatography, specifically through the development of MCSGP (Multi-Column Countercurrent Solvent Gradient Purification). This groundbreaking technology addresses one of the most pressing challenges in the pharmaceutical industry: the need for sustainable, large-scale production of peptide APIs while minimizing environmental impact.Pharmaceutical companies face immense pressure to meet the increasing demand for larger batch sizes of peptide APIs—often requiring several hundred kilograms per year. However, achieving these targets while adhering to green manufacturing practices presents a significant challenge, particularly given the vast quantities of chemicals and solvents used, especially in the purification process. For instance, in the production of GLPs (used in treatments for diabetes and obesity), up to 16,000 kg of chemicals may be required to manufacture just 1 kg of API.Use of MCSGP lead to PMI reduction of up to 71%Our innovative MCSGP technology offers a sustainable solution by:Minimizing the environmental footprint associated with large-scale purification processes, especially solvent consumption and waste generation.Increasing throughput and productivity, accelerating the manufacturing timeline.Improving yield at target purity levels, which is critical for green chemistry initiatives.By incorporating MCSGP into our downstream processing, we’ve made significant strides in improving the efficiency of large-scale chromatography, reducing solvent use, and cutting down on waste, all while enhancing overall sustainability. The use of MCSGP and other optimizations has lead to a reduction of Process Mass Index (PMI) of up to 71% for certain products. This innovation has positioned Bachem at the forefront of industry transformation, and it’s the reason we are proud finalists for the Swiss Technology Award 2024 and are excited about the conference Open-i 2024, where we have the opportunity to present our case.What is the Swiss Technology Award?The Swiss Technology Award (STA) is Switzerland’s most prestigious national prize, celebrating groundbreaking innovations in the fields of technology and innovation. Organized annually, it recognizes companies, startups, and research institutions that have made significant contributions to advancing technological development and fostering innovation within the country. The award is open to organizations across various industries, including life sciences, manufacturing, IT, and engineering, highlighting the diverse range of innovations that impact both Swiss society and the global market.The STA serves as a platform for innovators to showcase their breakthroughs, offering not only recognition but also opportunities for collaboration, investment, and growth. Winning or even being shortlisted for the award provides a stamp of excellence, enhancing credibility and visibility for participating companies. 