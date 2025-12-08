|
08.12.2025 18:53:18
BAE Systems Gets $36 Mln Production Contract From Lockheed Martin
(RTTNews) - BAE Systems (BA.L) has received a $36 million production contract from Lockheed Martin to deliver Multifunction Modular Mast (MMM) systems for integration onto U.S. Navy submarines.
The MMM system is a radio frequency receiving antenna that provides U.S. Navy submarines the ability to detect, identify, and direction-find adversary communications signals before rising to the surface. The antennas will mount on new Virginia-class submarines and feed into Lockheed Martin's AN/BLQ-10 electronic warfare (EW) system.
"In dynamic and contested environments, stealth is key, and submarines rely on accurate communications signal information to make decisions quickly," said Michael Rottman, program area director for Maritime Sensors and Systems at BAE Systems. "The Multifunction Modular Mast system equips U.S. Navy submarines with critical capabilities to locate and identify potential threats, enabling them to analyze and respond accordingly."
