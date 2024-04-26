|
26.04.2024 12:04:35
Ball Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BALL) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $3.69 billion, or $11.61 per share. This compares with $177 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $217 million or $0.68 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $2.87 billion from $2.98 billion last year.
Ball Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $3.69 Bln. vs. $177 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $11.61 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.87 Bln vs. $2.98 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ball Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.04.24
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 liegt zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Ausblick: Ball zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.24
|S&P 500-Papier Ball-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Ball von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.24
|S&P 500-Wert Ball-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Ball von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
12.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Ball zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.04.24
|S&P 500-Papier Ball-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Ball von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.24
|S&P 500-Wert Ball-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Ball-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|S&P 500-Papier Ball-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Ball von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)