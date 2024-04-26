26.04.2024 12:04:35

Ball Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BALL) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.69 billion, or $11.61 per share. This compares with $177 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $217 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $2.87 billion from $2.98 billion last year.

Ball Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $3.69 Bln. vs. $177 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $11.61 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.87 Bln vs. $2.98 Bln last year.

