Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

CapesizeThis week finished on a positive note with the Capesize 5TC increasing by $942, finishing the week at $27,388. The rate for C8 transatlantic round voyage, significantly increased by over $3,000 on Wednesday, reaching $29,464, driven by a swap deal involving a Drummond to Gijon cargo. There were also notable increases in fronthaul cargoes from the North Atlantic later in the week, particularly for first half of August dates. Fixture levels increased as vessels with prompt dates were scarce in attracting interest from charterers.