Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

CapesizeThe Capesize market experienced a week of mixed activity, highlighted by a strengthening Pacific, South Brazil and West Africa to China routes, while the North Atlantic market struggled initially. Early in the week, the Pacific gained momentum with the involvement of all three major miners and increasing fixtures, driving up the C5 index. However, mid-week saw a slight softening as miner activity waned, leading to lower bids and a slight decline in rates. In contrast, the Atlantic, which was initially quiet, showed a gradual recovery. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times