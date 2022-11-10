Banana Republic Launches ART, Curated by Banana Republic

Today Banana Republic, a Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) brand, announced ART, Curated by Banana Republic, an exclusive collection of more than 350 prints and photographs that honor wildlife and the planet and celebrate the brand’s origins of adventure. Comprised of three genres—wildlife, landscapes and abstracts—the collection features pieces from acclaimed international artists for purchase in select stores and online.

"Banana Republic continues its evolution as a lifestyle brand with our new elevated collection of photographic and abstract works rooted in our heritage of travel and discovery,” said Sandra Stangl, President and CEO of Banana Republic. "Self-expression and personal styling are central to our brand experience and now customers who share our sense of adventure can style their homes with the BR Look.”

ART, Curated by Banana Republic features work from artists Marina Cano and Alex Del Rio from Spain, Nathan DeHart from California, and the Azubuike Collective. Artists were selected for their work in and inspired by Africa, and all pieces are exclusive to Banana Republic.

The new collection also has a give-back element: Banana Republic will donate 5% of all art sales to World Wildlife Fund (WWF), an organization the brand partners with for its Banana Republic Rewards program as well, allowing customers to donate points to WWF.

"With ART, Curated by Banana Republic, we are showcasing an extraordinary group of artists while also contributing to the protection of the places and wildlife that continue to provide us with so much beauty, wonder and passion for life itself,” said Aaron Rose, Head of Growth for Banana Republic. "As an organization, World Wildlife Fund aligns well with our brand values and ethos—they do amazing work in wildlife conservation on the continent of Africa, and we are proud to partner with them and help further their mission.”

All art is made-to-order for each individual customer, using museum-quality printing on 100% cotton rag paper with a bright, smooth finish. Customers will have their choice of a black or white shatter-resistant frame created by master craftsmen, in four to six sizes, depending on the art piece. Collection pieces range in price from $795-$3,495.

Learn more about each of the artists and explore the collection on Banana Republic’s website.

