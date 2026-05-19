19.05.2026 08:05:35

Bank Leumi Q1 Earnings Fall

(RTTNews) - Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (BLMIF, LUMI.TA), a banking services provider, on Tuesday reported lower net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to the bank's shareholders decreased 2.4 percent to NIS 2.35 billion from NIS 2.40 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share NIS 1.58 versus NIS 1.60 last year.

Net interest income declined 2.7 percent to NIS 3.91 million from NIS 4.02 billion in the previous year.

Non-interest income increased from NIS 1.56 billion to NIS 1.37 billion in the prior year.

Net loans rose to 547.78 billion from 462.85 billion in the same period a year ago.

Deposits also jumped to 694.96 billion from 596.45 billion in the previous year.

On Monday, Bank Leumi closed trading 1.94% higher at ILA 7,207 on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:21 Berkshire-Depot post Buffet: Alphabet-Aktie rückt bei Greg Abel ins Zentrum
17.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 20
17.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 20: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
16.05.26 KW 20: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt wird am Dienstag leichter erwartet. Der deutsche Leitindex dürfte etwas nachgeben. Die Börsen in Asien finden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen