Bank Of Nova Scotia Q2 Profit Down, Adj. EPS Tops View; Declares Dividend

(RTTNews) - Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS, BNS.TO) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank dropped to C$2.09 billion from last year's C$2.15 billion.

Earnings per share were C$1.57, compared to C$1.68 in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted net income was C$2.105 billion or C$1.58 per share, compared to C$2.161 billion or C$1.69 per share in the prior year.

Total revenue grew to C$8.35 billion from last year's C$7.91 billion.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of C$1.56 per share on revenues of C$8.30 billion, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income was C$4.69 billion, compared to C$4.46 bilion in the prior year.

Separately, Scotiabank announced a dividend of C$1.06 per share, payable July 29 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 3.

