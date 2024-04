BankUnited Up Over 4% In Pre-market After Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) are trading up over 4 percent in the pre-market trade on Wednesday after the company reported its first-quarter earnings above analysts' expectations.

BKU is currently up by 4.82 percent at $25.66 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

For the three-month period, the company posted profit of $47.980 million or $0.64 per share, compared with $52.882 million or $0.70 per share, reported for the same period last year.

On average, 12 analysts, polled by Thomson Reuters had expected the firm to earn $0.59 per share, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.