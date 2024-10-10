Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWFG), the holding company for Bankwell Bank, today announced that it will issue its earnings release for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Monday, October 28, 2024, after market close. Management will also host an audio webcast and conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, to review the Company's financial performance and operating results.

The audio webcast link, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations site (https://investor.mybankwell.com/news-market-data/event-calendar/default.aspx) prior to the beginning of the webcast. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website for twelve months and can be accessed at any time during this period.

About Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for Bankwell Bank ("Bankwell’). Bankwell is a full-service Commercial Bank, established in 2013. Headquartered in New Canaan, CT, Bankwell serves customers nationwide, delivering unmatched accessibility, expertise, and responsiveness. Bankwell offers an array of commercial financing products, including Working Capital lines of credit, SBA loans, Acquisition loans, and Commercial mortgages, in addition to digital and physical treasury management and deposit services. More about Bankwell can be found at www.mybankwell.com.

