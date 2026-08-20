20.08.2026 07:33:40

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise H1 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (BCVN.SW), a Swiss universal bank and the cantonal bank, on Thursday reported higher net income in the first half of 2026 compared with the previous year despite slower global growth, higher energy prices and rising stagflation risks driven by the Middle East conflict.

For the first half, net profit attributable to the company's shareholders increased to CHF 225 million from CHF 214.5 million in the previous year.

Operating profit jumped to CHF 263.1 million from CHF 250.8 million in the prior year.

Net interest income after loan impairment charges/reversals slightly increased to CHF 268.3 million from CHF 268 million in the previous year.

On Wednesday, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise closed trading 0.16% higher at CHF 122.30 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

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