Barcelona to ban apartment rentals to tourists in bid to cut housing costs

Spanish city is one of Europe's top destinations but its popularity has made housing increasingly unaffordable for residentsBarcelona, a top Spanish holiday destination, has announced it will bar apartment rentals to tourists by 2028, an unexpectedly drastic move as it seeks to rein in soaring housing costs and make the city livable for residents.The city's leftist mayor, Jaume Collboni, said on Friday that by November 2028, Barcelona would scrap the licences of the 10,101 apartments currently approved as short-term rentals.