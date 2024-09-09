Bargain Hunting May Contribute To Initial Rebound On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Monday, with stocks likely to regain ground following the sell-off seen last Friday.

Traders may look to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following the steep drop seen last week, which dragged the Nasdaq down to its lowest levels in nearly a month.

Optimism the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates later this month may also contribute to initial strength on Wall Street despite lingering concerns about the outlook for the U.S. economy.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the release of closely watched reports on consumer and producer price inflation later this week.

The reports are expected to show a slowdown by the annual rate of consumer price growth but an acceleration by the annual rate of producer price growth.

While the Fed is almost universally expected to begin lowering interest rates later this month, the data could impact expectations about the pace of rate cuts.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 75.0 percent chance the Fed will lower rates by 25 basis points and a 25.0 percent chance of a 50 basis point rate cut.

With traders reacting negatively to the monthly jobs report, stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Friday. The major averages all showed significant moves to the downside on the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbling to its lowest closing level in almost a month.

The major averages finished the day near their lows of the session. The Nasdaq plummeted 436.83 points or 2.6 percent to 16,690.83, the S&P 500 plunged 94.99 points or 1.7 percent to 5,408.42 and the Dow slumped 410.34 points or 1.0 percent to 40,345.41.

For the holiday-shortened week, the Nasdaq saw a 5.8 percent nosedive, the S&P 500 plummeted by 4.3 percent and the Dow tumbled by 2.9 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid concerns about the outlook for the U.S. economy after the Labor Department released a closely watched report showing employment rose by less than expected in the month of August.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 142,000 jobs in August compared to economist estimates for an increase of 160,000 jobs.

The report also said the increases in employment in June in July were downwardly revised to 118,000 jobs and 89,000 jobs, respectively, reflecting a net downward revision of 86,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate edged down to 4.2 percent in August from 4.3 percent in July.

The modest decrease, which was in line with estimates, came after the unemployment rate reached its highest level since October 2021.

While the data is seen as increasing the chances of a 50 basis point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month, traders seemed worried the central bank may have waited too long to prevent the economy from slipping into a recession.

"The large downward revision to payroll gains in the prior two months and the continued narrow concentration in payroll advances underscore that the labor market is losing steam rather quickly," said Nationwide Chief Economist Kathy Bostjancic.

Semiconductor stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances on the day, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunging by 4.5 percent to its lowest closing level in a month.

Broadcom (AVGO) helped lead the sector lower, plummeting by 10.4 percent after reporting better than expected fiscal third quarter results but providing disappointing revenue guidance for the current quarter.

Significant weakness was also visible among gold stocks, which moved lower along with the price of the precious metal, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 2.7 percent.

Banking stocks also saw considerable weakness on the day, resulting in a 2.6 percent slump by the KBW Bank Index.

Oil service, computer hardware and networking stocks also showed notable moves to the downside, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are climbing $0.67 to $68.34 a barrel after tumbling $1.48 to $67.67 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after falling $18.50 to $2,524.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $7.50 to $2,532.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 143.17 yen versus the 142.30 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1047 compared to last Friday's $1.1004.

Asia

Asian stocks declined on Monday due to lingering worries about U.S. and Chinese growth.

Responding to Friday's weak jobs data, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the U.S. economy remains strong and that recent months of cooler jobs data is a signal of a soft landing, not a recession.

The dollar fluctuated ahead of August inflation data due this week and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on September 17 and 18.

Gold was subdued under $2,500 per ounce, while oil prices jumped more than 1 percent in Asian trading following last week's brutal sell-off.

Chinese and Hong Kong markets led regional losses as consumer inflation figures came in weaker than forecast.

China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.1 percent to 2,736.49 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.4 percent to 17,196.96.

Official data showed consumer prices in China were up 0.6 percent year-over-year in August, up from 0.5 percent in July but shy of forecasts for 0.7 percent.

Producer prices dropped 1.8 percent year-over-year versus expectations for a decline of 1.4 percent following the 0.8 percent drop a month earlier.

Japanese markets declined and suffered a fifth day of losses, as tech stocks followed their U.S. peers lower. Tokyo Electron fell 2.3 percent and Shin-Etsu Chemical lost 2.2 percent, tracking sharp losses in their U.S. counterparts.

The Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.5 percent to 36,215.75 after a nearly 6 percent slide last week. That marked its lowest close since August 9.

The broader Topix Index closed 0.7 percent lower at 2,579.73. Both benchmarks ended off their day's lows, tracking gains in U.S. index futures and a weakening yen.

Japan's GDP grew a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent in the second quarter of 2024, the Cabinet Office said today. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous three months.

On an annualized basis, GDP rose 2.9 percent - again missing forecasts for 3.1 percent growth.

Seoul stocks ended modestly lower, with the Kospi falling 0.3 percent to 2,535.93. Samsung Electronics fell more than 2 percent on concerns that the global chip cycle may be nearing its peak.

Australian markets declined, with financials and retail stocks leading losses. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.3 percent to 7,988.10, while the broader All Ordinaries Index slipped 0.3 percent to 8,191.90.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index finished marginally higher at 12,621.62.

Europe

European stocks have moved higher on Monday ahead of consumer price inflation figures from Germany, Spain and France due later in the week.

The governing council of the European Central Bank will meet on Thursday, and it is widely expected that the board will reduce interest rates for the second time this year.

Elsewhere, the U.S. Labor Department will release the consumer price index early Wednesday and the producer price index before Thursday's open. Tame readings could give policymakers ammo for making a 50 basis point rate cut on September 18.

Meanwhile, the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index declined from -13.9 in August to -15.4 in September, the latest survey showed today.

Investors also shrugged off the results of another survey that showed Britain's labour market cooled noticeably last month.

The pan European STOXX 600 Index is up 0.5 percent at 509.32 after falling 1.1 percent on Friday in its worst day since early August.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.4 percent.

Entain has surged after the gambling group said its U.K. and Ireland online business has returned to growth earlier than anticipated.

Homebuilder Barratt Developments and lender Lloyds Banking Group have advanced after they launched a £150 million joint venture with the government body Homes England.

Meanwhile, German sportswear brand Adidas AG has slumped after Barclays downgraded its rating on the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight."

U.S. Economic News

The Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on wholesale inventories in the month of July at 10 am ET. Wholesale inventories are expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

At 3 pm ET, the Federal Reserve is due to release its report on consumer credit in the month of July. Consumer credit is expected to increase by $12.5 billion.