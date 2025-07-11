BARK Receives NYSE Notice For Non-Compliance With $1 Minimum Share Price Requirement

(RTTNews) - BARK, Inc. (BARK), a global dog-focused omnichannel brand, announced it has received a non-compliance notice from the New York Stock Exchange - NYSE on July 10, 2025.

The notice states that the company no longer meets the NYSE's continued listing standard under Section 802.01C, which requires an average closing stock price of at least $1.00 over a 30 trading-day period. BARK's stock fell below this threshold by July 9, 2025.

The company now has six months to regain compliance. To do so, its stock must close at or above $1.00 on the last trading day of any calendar month within the cure period, and maintain a 30-day average closing price of at least $1.00. BARK is actively exploring options to meet the requirement, including a potential reverse stock split, subject to shareholder approval.

The NYSE notice does not immediately affect BARK's listing status, and its shares will continue to trade during the cure period, assuming continued compliance with other listing standards. The notice also does not impact the company's operations or SEC reporting obligations.

Friday, BARK closed at $0.9225, down 4.34%, and is currently trading after hours at $0.9199, down 0.28% on the NYSE.