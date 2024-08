Barnes Aerospace Extends Long-Term Agreement With MTU Aero Engines Worth $33 Mln

(RTTNews) - Barnes Group Inc.'s (B) subsidiary Barnes Aerospace, announced on Tuesday that it has extended a long-term agreement with MTU Aero Engines AG, worth $33 million, to supply a range of precision fabricated components.

This contract includes the production of essential aero-engine components at Barnes Aerospace—Singapore OEM, which necessitates high-precision technologies in large quantities for Pratt and Whitney's A320neo/A220 and Gulfstream G500/G600 engines.

The company stated that this extension supports its growth strategy, focusing on strengthening customer relationships and expanding its capabilities with unique service offerings.