Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
07.10.2024 13:15:31

Barnes Group To Be Taken Private By Apollo Global Management In $3.6 Bln All-cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Barnes Group Inc. (B) announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) in an all-cash transaction that values Barnes at an enterprise value of approximately $3.6 billion.

Under the agreement, Barnes shareholders will receive $47.50 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 22% over Barnes' undisturbed closing share price on June 25, 2024.

The Barnes Board of Directors unanimously approved the definitive agreement and recommends that Barnes shareholders vote in favor of the transaction.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of the first quarter of 2025 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Barnes shareholders and receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Upon completion of the transaction, Barnes will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and become a privately held company. Barnes will continue to operate under the Barnes Group name and brand.

In addition, Barnes is suspending its financial guidance for the full year 2024 as a result of the pending transaction.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Barnes Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Barnes Group Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Barnes Group Inc. 42,00 0,00% Barnes Group Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX starten kaum bewegt -- Shanghai Composite fällt tief
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt treten zur Wochenmitte zunächst auf der Stelle. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen sind am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Dienstag leichte Gewinne.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen