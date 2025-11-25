Barnes Group Aktie

Barnes Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 861254 / ISIN: US0678061096

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
25.11.2025 04:23:05

Barrick Mining Reaches Settlement With Mali, Regains Control Of Loulo-Gounkoto Mines

(RTTNews) - Barrick Mining Corp.(B, ABX.TO) announced that it has reached an agreement with the Government of the Republic of Mali, resolving all outstanding disputes related to the Loulo and Gounkoto mines. Under the settlement, all charges against Barrick, its affiliates, and employees will be dropped, and steps will be taken to secure the release of four detained employees.

The provisional administration of the Loulo-Gounkoto complex will be terminated, with operational control returning to Barrick. As part of the agreement, Barrick's subsidiaries will also withdraw arbitration claims currently pending before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). The resolution paves the way for a constructive partnership moving forward.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Barnes Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Barnes Group Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.11.25 KW 47: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen am Montag letztlich fester -- Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Montagshandel Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen schlossen höher. In Fernost waren zum Wochenbeginn Gewinne zu erkennen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen