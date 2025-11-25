Barnes Group Aktie
WKN: 861254 / ISIN: US0678061096
|
25.11.2025 04:23:05
Barrick Mining Reaches Settlement With Mali, Regains Control Of Loulo-Gounkoto Mines
(RTTNews) - Barrick Mining Corp.(B, ABX.TO) announced that it has reached an agreement with the Government of the Republic of Mali, resolving all outstanding disputes related to the Loulo and Gounkoto mines. Under the settlement, all charges against Barrick, its affiliates, and employees will be dropped, and steps will be taken to secure the release of four detained employees.
The provisional administration of the Loulo-Gounkoto complex will be terminated, with operational control returning to Barrick. As part of the agreement, Barrick's subsidiaries will also withdraw arbitration claims currently pending before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). The resolution paves the way for a constructive partnership moving forward.
