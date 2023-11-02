|
02.11.2023 12:25:11
Baxter International Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baxter International Inc. (BAX):
Earnings: $2.51 billion in Q3 vs. -$2.94 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $4.93 in Q3 vs. -$5.83 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $415 million or $0.82 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.68 per share Revenue: $3.71 billion in Q3 vs. $3.61 billion in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 to $0.88 Full year EPS guidance: $2.57 to $2.60
