Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Weak global stocks and slightly higher commodity prices point to a mixed start for Canadian stocks Friday morning. However, the real trigger could be the jobs data from Canada and the U.S., both due before the opening bell.

Data on Canadian employment for the month of August is due at 8:30 AM ET.

Employment in Canada fell by a marginal 2,800 in July, following a 1,400 decline in the previous month. Economists had expected an addition of 22,500 jobs in the month of July.

The unemployment rate in Canada was 6.4% in July, remaining unchanged from the January 2022-high in the previous month, and below expectations of 6.5%.

Data on average weekly earnings in Canada for the month of August is also due at 8:30 AM ET. Average weekly earnings in Canada increased 5.2% from the previous year to C$36.36 in July, following a 5.6% increase in June.

The Labor Department's data is expected to show an increase of 160,000 jobs in August following an addition of 114,000 jobs in July. The unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 4.2% in August after rising to 4.3% in July, reaching its highest level since October 2021.

In Canadian earnings news, BRP Inc (DOO.TO) reported a net income of $7.2 million for the second quarter of its current financial year, a decrease of $331.5 million compared to the corresponding quarter last year

The Canadian market ended on a weak note on Thursday, extending losses to a third straight session, as concerns about the outlook for growth weighed on sentiment.

Consumer discretionary, energy, technology and industrials shares were among the major losers in the session. Communications and consumer staples stocks found good support.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 52.48 points or 0.23% at 22,988.28. The index advanced to a high of 23,173.82 earlier in the session.

Asian shares ended mostly lower on Friday as investors awaited key U.S. jobs data later in the day that could influence the pace and magnitude of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the remaining months of 2024.

European stocks are down in negative territory, extending recent losses, with investors making cautious moves ahead of the crucial U.S. jobs report.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.25 or 0.36% at $69.40 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $3.20 or 0.13% at $2,546.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.041 or 0.14% at $29.140 an ounce.