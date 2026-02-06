Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are seen opening on a mixed note Friday morning, tracking commodity prices. Canadian jobs data for the month of January is likely to make a notable impact on the mood.

The jobs data is due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian economy added 8,200 jobs in December 2025, after three successive monthly increases that resulted in an increase of 181,000 from September through November.

The unemployment rate in Canada rose to 6.8% in December, from 6.5% a month earlier.

The Ivey PMI reading for the month of January is due at 10 AM ET. The Ivey PMI rose to 51.9 in December from 48.4 a month earlier.

The official U.S. non-farm payroll data, originally scheduled to be released today, is set to be released next week.

After trending higher over the past few sessions, Canadian stocks slumped on Thursday as declines in shares linked to gold and oil weighed on the market despite a rebound in IT stocks that could only minimally limit the losses.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly negative throughout the session before settling at 31,994.60, down by 576.95 points or 1.77%.

The mood in Asian markets was negative on Friday amid concerns over the tech sector. Sentiment was pressured by the sell offs in Wall Street triggered by mounting worries about the impact of AI on software companies.

Heightened volatility observed in metals and cryptocurrency markets further dampened risk appetite in Asian markets. Equity markets in New Zealand remained closed for a holiday.

The major European markets recovered after a weak start today, but were largely seen struggling to make a significant headway up in positive territory with investors digesting mixed earnings updates.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.22 or 0.34% at $63.07 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $31.30 or 0.63% at $4,920.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $2.234 or 2.91% at $74.480 an ounce.