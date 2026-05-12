Bay Street Likely To Open Weak

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a weak start on Tuesday amid fading hopes for a U.S.-Iran peace deal, and concerns about inflation.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran was on "massive life support," raising fresh doubts over the chances of a lasting truce.

Investors will be making stock specific moves, reacting to earnings updates and other corporate news.

Franco Nevada Corp., Constellation Software, Power Corporation of Canada, George Weston, Finning International, Parex Resources and Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. are slated to report their earnings today.

BMO Financial Group (BMO.TO) announced the signing of a definitive agreement with Stonepeak for the sale of BMO's Transportation Finance and Vendor Finance businesses, including related loan portfolios in the United States and Canada.

CGI (GIB-A.TO) has announced that Tim Hurlebaus has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer and a board member, effective immediately.

Canadian stocks advanced on Monday, as gains in the oil-linked energy sector and a surge in the silver-linked materials sector pushed the index higher. Inflationary concerns due to an elusive U.S.-Iran peace deal capped market's upside.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled with a gain of 61.12 points or 0.18% at 34,138.88.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday as a recent tech-led rally lost steam and oil prices extended their surge amid fresh doubts over the U.S.-Iran ceasefire. After U.S. President Donald Trump rejected Iran's latest peace proposal, Israel launched new air strikes targeting Tehran and expanded its military campaign to include attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.Reports indica...

The major European markets are down in negative territory today, weighed down by Middle East concerns and inflation worries due to rising oil prices.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $2.85 or 2.87% at $101.59 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $16.00 or 0.33% at $4,712.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $1.328 or 1.55% at $84.620 an ounce.