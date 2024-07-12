Bay Street May Open With Slightly Positive Bias

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a slightly positive bias Friday morning. Higher crude oil prices, and optimism about the outlook for interest rate are likely to help underpin sentiment.

In Canadian earnings news, Artizia Inc (ATZ.TO) reported adjusted net income of $25.0 million for the first quarter, up 122.7% compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

Cogeco Inc (CGO.TO) reported diluted earnings per share of $1.97 in the third quarter, compared to loss of $2.22 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On the economic front, data on Canadian building permits for the month of May is due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market rose to a new all-time high on Thursday thanks to sustained buying in several sectors after soft U.S. inflation data raised prospects of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.

Real estate, materials, utilities and consumer discretionary stocks were among the most prominent gainers. Scores of stocks from communications, healthcare and energy sectors also posted strong gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 193.90 points or 0.87% at 22,544.13, after hitting a record high of 22,574.65.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday as investors reacted to surprisingly soft U.S. inflation data, mixed Chinese trade figures and comments from several Federal Reserve officials on the rate trajectory.

The dollar edged up slightly as the latest inflation data fueled bets for a September rate cut and a Pew Research Centre poll showed former President Trump leading President Biden by 4 points among registered voters.

European stocks are up in positive territory, on expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September after data showed a drop in U.S. consumer price inflation in the month of June.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.72 or about 0.87% at $83.34 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $15.20 or 0.63% at $2,406.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.701 or 2.21% at $30.970 an ounce.