02.12.2025 16:14:49
Bayer Welcomes Solicitor General Support In Supreme Court Review Of Roundup Case
(RTTNews) - Bayer (BAYN.DE) Tuesday said it is "pleased" by the U.S. Solicitor General's support for Supreme Court review of its petition in the Durnell case, calling the government's backing a significant step in resolving a key legal issue at the center of Roundup litigation.
The company argues that federal law should preempt state failure-to-warn claims, and that the growing split among federal circuit courts makes the issue ripe for the nation's highest court.
"The support of the U.S. Government is an important step and good news for U.S. farmers, who need regulatory clarity. The stakes could not be higher as the misapplication of federal law jeopardizes the availability of innovative tools for farmers and investments in the broader U.S. economy", said CEO Bill Anderson.
Bayer also noted that similar preemption language appears in multiple federal statutes governing pesticides, medical devices, meat, poultry, and motor vehicles. A Supreme Court ruling, it says, could clarify that companies cannot be penalized under state law for complying with federally mandated labels.
BAYN.DE is currently trading at $34.51, up $4.05 or 13.28%, on the XETRA.
