31.10.2023 07:40:07
BBVA Group Q3 Profit Rises - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - BBVA Group (BFR) reported that its third quarter net attributable profit increased to 2.08 billion euros from 1.84 billion euros, prior year. Earning per share was 0.33 euros compared to 0.28 euros. Adjusted earning per share was 0.33 euros compared to 0.29 euros. Net interest income increased to 6.43 billion euros from 5.25 billion euros.
For the nine-month period, net attributable profit, reported, was 5.96 billion euros, up 24.3% from last year. Net attributable profit ex non-recurring impacts was 5.96 billion euros, up 19.3%. Net interest income was 17.84 billion euros, up 29.4%.
