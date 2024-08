BBVA reorganizes its global Client Solutions area by segments: Commercial and Retail

In order to take the service and customer experience to the next level, BBVA creates two specialized global areas for each customer segment: Commercial Client Solutions, which will be led by Jaime Sáenz de Tejada; and Retail Client Solutions, with David Puente at the helm. Additionally, the bank is creating a global unit at the highest level of the organization, Digital Banks, which will be headed by Murat Kalkan. All of these units will report directly to Onur Genç, CEO of BBVA. The bank also announces other changes at the first executive level of the Group. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao