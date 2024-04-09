Bell Canada Inks Partnership With Google Cloud To Use Generative AI-infused Technology

(RTTNews) - Communication company Bell Canada (BCE, BCE.TO) announced Tuesday the availability of Google Cloud Contact Center AI (CCAI) from Bell for Canadian businesses, the first fully AI solution for Bell enterprise and mid-market customers.

Google Cloud's CCAI from Bell is a managed solution supported by professional services expertise that enables intelligent customer and agent experience leveraging generative AI-infused technology.

Google CCAI from Bell offers scalability and flexibility that can be added to existing contact centre environments and to cloud contact centres of any size.

Google Cloud CCAI, supported by Bell's expert Professional and Managed Services teams, brings more intelligence and automation to help Bell, and the businesses they serve, digitally transform customer and employee experiences.

Bell will work with customers to customize use cases that leverage the power of the innovative technical solutions available with Google CCAI from Bell.

Bell is also deploying both the virtual agent and contact centre as a service AI solutions (CCAI and CCAIP) within its own contact centres, digitally transforming and AI-enabling their internal solutions, delivering improved customer experiences to Bell customers

Bell will now add Google CCAI solutions to its Contact Centre Practice, which has a proven track record of successful premise and cloud contact centre implementations with a commitment to customer satisfaction.