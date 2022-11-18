Bell Nursery Named The Home Depot’s 2022 Environmental Partner of the Year

Bell Nursery, an innovative wholesale nursery grower in the Central Garden & Pet portfolio (Nasdaq: CENT) (Nasdaq: CENTA), has been named Environmental Partner of the Year by The Home Depot. This award is presented to only one supplier a year that has gone above and beyond to assist the retailer in reducing the company’s environmental footprint while delivering top-quality products to the consumers who rely on The Home Depot to help them beautify and improve their homes.

Bell Nursery has proudly supplied The Home Depot with live goods for over twenty-five years, and all Bell products are certified and sustainably grown to meet the highest standards of social environmental and economic standards. Today, Bell provides multiple varietals of flowers, plants, and trees to The Home Depot stores across 18 states.

"Bell Nursery is thrilled to be recognized as The Home Depot’s 2022 Environmental Partner of the Year,” said Brett Guthrie, Chief Operating Officer, Bell Nursery. "We know that The Home Depot is committed to running a responsible and sustainable company and that consumers depend on them to provide high-quality live goods for their homes and gardens. This is why Bell is committed to driving sustainability through our operations, working diligently to provide a safe and healthy work environment, supporting farm communities, and protecting vital environmental resources.”

Some highlights from The Home Depot and Bell Nursery partnership include:

Utilizing 100% wind power at three facilities to significantly reduce CO2 consumption

Recycling 5.7 million pounds of cardboard and plastic through store and on-site programs

Implementing biological controls in Bell Nursery growing spaces

Leveraging drip irrigation in perennials farms, reducing 100,000,000 gallons in 2021

Over the last five years, Bell has sold 1.3 million trees through The Home Depot. When planted in an urban environment and allowed to grow for 10 years, these trees can sequester an estimated 77,000 metric tons of CO2.

"Bell Nursery has been a valued partner of The Home Depot since 1995. In that time, they’ve experienced tremendous growth, yet their culture has remained consistent. They’ve always been on the leading edge of our suppliers, and they continue to be a model for environmental stewardship and sustainable horticulture. That’s something to be proud of,” said Dan Stuppiello, The Home Depot Divisional Merchandise Manager for Live Goods.

Bell Nursery is a live goods leader within the $3.3 billion portfolio of Central Garden & Pet. The company’s Central Impact strategy outlines the company’s approach and dedication to driving sustainability across the enterprise.

In 2021, Bell Nursery was the recipient of The Home Depot Supplier of the Year Award.

About Bell Nursery

For over forty years, Bell Nursery has been dedicated to growing top-quality flowers, plants and trees and overseeing their care until the moment they are dropped off at the retailer. For over twenty-five years, Bell Nursery has served The Home Depot across multiple states across the United States. Today, Bell Nursery has become the second largest greenhouse footprint in the nation.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2021 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the Pet and Garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Cadet®, Farnam®, Ferry~Morse®, Four Paws®, Kaytee®, K&H®, Nylabone® and Pennington®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. Visit www.central.com to learn more.

