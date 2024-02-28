BEN Welcomes Janine Grasso to Board of Directors

Brand Engagement Network ("BEN”), an emerging provider of personalized customer engagement AI technology and human-like AI avatars, today announced the appointment of Janine Grasso to its Board of Directors, effective on the closing of its previously announced business combination with DHC Acquisition Corp. Grasso is a seasoned business executive with more than 20 years in the technology industry. She specializes in helping brands with organic and inorganic growth by leveraging strong go-to-market strategy and execution, strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions. Grasso is currently the Group Vice President at DocuSign where she is leading the global ecosystem organization, which includes DocuSign’s strategic partners, resellers, system integrators, and DocuSign’s large global ISV ecosystem.

"With technology on the bleeding edge of what’s possible in AI, we are working hard to keep pace with growing momentum and market traction,” said Michael Zacharski, CEO of BEN. "Janine’s experience and expertise with helping businesses effectively scale in disruptive markets will be critical as we continue to innovate our platform and bring value to our customers.”

Grasso has held multiple executive leadership positions at large technology-driven enterprises and has completed more than 30 transactions including acquisitions, divestitures, IP and strategic partnerships. Prior to joining DocuSign, Grasso was the Vice President of Business Development at Verizon where she was focused on edge computing and helping drive long-term value at the corporate level. Prior to her time at Verizon, Grasso held multiple executive leadership positions at IBM where she led the IBM Blockchain strategy and ecosystem organization which included managing a large matrix team, establishing several blockchain networks, designing and executing new business models and leading several strategic partnerships.

"AI is at the core of how we are going to be doing business going forward, but being able to bring that to the consumer level and remain focused is critical,” added Grasso. "BEN embodies all the key characteristics of a market disrupter and the company’s focused approach is going to be a key differentiator. I see BEN as the next, ‘Intel Inside’ solution that will bring AI technology to the forefront. I look forward to working closely with the BEN team to help them think through the distribution model and strategy and ensure that we get the technology into the hands of thousands and thousands of customers in a smart and effective way.”

For more information about BEN and how the company is helping organizations and consumers across various industries, please visit: www.beninc.ai

About BEN

BEN (Brand Engagement Network) is a leading provider of conversational AI technology and human-like AI avatars headquartered in Jackson, WY. BEN delivers highly personalized, multi-modal (text, voice, and vision) AI engagement, with a focus on industries where there is a massive workforce gap and an opportunity to transform how consumers engage with networks, providers, and brands. The backbone of BEN’s success is a rich portfolio of conversational AI applications that drive better customer experience, increased automation and operational efficiencies. BEN seeks to partner with companies with complementary capabilities and networks to enable meaningful business outcomes.

For more information about BEN, please visit: https://beninc.ai/

About DHC Acquisition Corp.

DHC Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DHCA) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on partnering with an innovative technology company. DHC’s mission is to invest in companies that are charting the future of how humans and businesses interact at the last mile, spanning enterprise infrastructure, industrial IoT, automation, retail and E-commerce infrastructure, automotive, and aerospace. We endeavor to enable the applications of innovative technology and business models that bring goods, people, or information to their final destination.

DHC’s approach to business is based on teamwork, integrity, and quiet professionalism, qualities we learned during our extensive training in the military. We bring our unique hybrid experience and our values into the corporate world, building high-performing teams in a range of specialized industries: technology, consumer, aviation, defense, automotive, investment banking, capital markets, and asset management. Our collective experience includes >25 years as CEOs of public companies, 8 companies founded, 13 companies acquired, and >55 years in military leadership.

Important Information About the Business Combination and Where to Find It

In connection with the BEN’s announcement of its intent to go public via a merger with DHC Acquisition Corp. ("DHC”) (the "Business Combination”), DHC has mailed a definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents to its shareholders regarding the Business Combination. DHC’s shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read the definitive proxy statement and documents incorporated by reference therein filed in connection with the Business Combination, as these materials contain important information about DHC, BEN and the Business Combination. The definitive proxy statement and other relevant materials for the Business Combination have been mailed to shareholders of DHC as of a record date established for voting on the Business Combination. INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER RELEVANT MATERIALS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY AS THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT DHC, BEN AND THE BUSINESS COMBINATION. Shareholders may obtain the definitive proxy statement, and other documents filed with the SEC incorporated by reference therein, without charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: DHC Acquisition Corp., 1900 West Kirkwood Blvd, Suite 1400B, Southlake, TX 76092 or by emailing chris@integrity.partners.

Participants in the Solicitation

DHC, BEN and certain of their directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from DHC’s shareholders with respect to the Business Combination. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in the Business Combination have been set forth in the Definitive Proxy Statement. Certain information regarding the directors and executive officers of DHC is contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of DHC and BEN to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes,” "estimates,” "anticipates,” "expects,” "intends,” "plans,” "may,” "will,” "potential,” "projects,” "predicts,” "continue,” or "should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding DHC’s ability to enter into definitive agreements or consummate a transaction with BEN and the expected timing of completion of the Business Combination.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside DHC’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the inability of the Parties to successfully or timely consummate the Business Combination; the risk that the Business Combination may not be completed by DHC’s business combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the Business Combination deadline by DHC; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to BEN; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the definitive transaction agreement; BEN’s history of operating losses; BEN’s need for additional capital to support its present business plan and anticipated growth; technological changes in BEN’s market; the value and enforceability of BEN’s intellectual property protections; BEN’s ability to protect its intellectual property; BEN’s material weaknesses in financial reporting; and BEN’s ability to navigate complex regulatory requirements; the ability to maintain the listing of DHC’s securities on a national securities exchange; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the Business Combination; the effects of competition on BEN’s business; the risks of operating and effectively managing growth in evolving and uncertain macroeconomic conditions, such as high inflation and recessionary environments; and continuing risks relating to the COVID 19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

DHC and BEN caution that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. DHC and BEN caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. None of BEN nor DHC undertakes nor accepts any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect DHC, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under "Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of DHC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of BEN or DHC or a solicitation of any vote or approval. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228468482/en/