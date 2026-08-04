Bending Spoons Aktie
WKN DE: A42FFQ / ISIN: IT0005717696
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04.08.2026 09:04:54
Bending Spoons To Acquire Airtable
(RTTNews) - Bending Spoons S.p.A. (BSP), an Italian technology company, on Tuesday entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Airtable in an all-cash transaction for $1.285 billion.
The transaction is expected to close later this year.
The company said that, including Airtable's net cash and cash equivalents, the transaction implies an equity value of approximately $2.25 billion.
Under the agreement, the company will acquire 100% of Airtable's issued and outstanding shares.
Until the transaction closes, both companies will continue to operate independently.
Bending Spoons closed trading 2.90% higher at $36.22 on the Nasdaq. In the overnight, the stock traded 2.54% higher at $37.14.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bending Spoons S.P.A. Az nominativa
|36,22
|2,90%