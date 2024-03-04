|
04.03.2024 07:00:00
BenevolentAI: Notice of Preliminary Results
BenevolentAI ("BenevolentAI” or the "Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leader in applying advanced AI to accelerate biopharma drug discovery, will announce its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2023 on Thursday, 14 March 2024.
Management will host an in-person analyst briefing at 13:00 GMT (08:00 ET) on the day of the results at the offices of FTI Consulting (200 Aldersgate, Aldersgate Street, London, EC1A 4HD, United Kingdom). To register your interest in attending either in person or virtually, analysts should contact FTI Consulting at BenevolentAI@fticonsulting.com.
A recording of the webcast will be made available in the investor section of the Company’s website shortly afterwards.
About BenevolentAI
At BenevolentAI (AMS: BAI), we serve patients by leveraging our proprietary and validated Benevolent PlatformTM that integrates AI and science to uncover new biology, predict novel targets and develop first-in-class or best-in-class drugs for complex diseases. By applying proprietary advanced AI tools, in combination with in-house scientific expertise and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to identify and accelerate novel drug discovery. The Company’s business model presents multiple routes for value creation including discovery collaborations with pharma companies like AstraZeneca and Merck, advancing in-house pipelines to inflection points, and commercialising a suite of knowledge exploration tools. Headquartered in London, with wet labs in Cambridge (UK) and an office in New York, BenevolentAI is at the forefront of reshaping the future of drug discovery and delivering innovative medicines.
